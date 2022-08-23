Administrator of the week: Jeffery Flynn, an ASC exec with 20+ years of experience

Jeffrey Flynn, administrator and COO of New York City-based Gramercy Surgery Center, is Becker's inaugural administrator of the week.

Mr. Flynn has worked in New York' City's healthcare industry for over 20 years. In 2002, he partnered with Katy Ciang to found Gramercy Surgery, where he has helped the center's network grow to over 350 physicians.

He has shared insight with Becker's on several occasions on topics including industry opportunities, the perks of value-based care and more. Mr. Flynn is also the vice president of the New York Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, where he advocates for ASC-friendly policies and boosts the industry's profile with lawmakers.

Mr. Flynn discussed the perks of payment bundles for ASC growth with Becker's Aug. 10.

"The payers are now interested in discussing bundles on some of the higher spends that can be done in the outpatient setting," Mr. Flynn said. "Joint replacements, bariatric and some general procedures are all on the table for discussion. With the bigger push to move procedures out of the hospital, many of us are in discussions for bundled payments with a boost in the reimbursement to bring it to a more cost-efficient setting."