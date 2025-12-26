The innovations that made ASCs’ year

Technological advances played a significant role in ASCs’ growth over the last year as the many facilities began making the shift from paper charting to EMRs or adding AI-enabled data analytics to their existing EMR platforms.

Here are three innovations that ASC leaders told Becker’s they implemented in their facilities in 2025 and how they’re cutting out inefficiencies:

1. Melissa Rice. ASC Administrator, Loyola Ambulatory Surgery Center, Trinity Health: One of the most valuable technologies in managing rising operational costs at our ASC has been our ASC software platform, HST Pathways. Its case costing tools provide real-time visibility into procedure-level profitability, allowing us to identify cost variances and make informed decisions without compromising clinical outcomes. This has increased surgeon engagement around cost awareness and supported more strategic vendor and contracting decisions. HST Pathways has been instrumental in helping us operate more efficiently and protect our margins.

2. Leslie Jebson. Administrator, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Network, Prisma Health: To counter rising operational costs in our orthopedic centric Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), enhanced data analytics has been yielding measurable benefits.

These advanced analytics enable us to collect, process, and analyze data to optimize operations, enhance patient care, and reduce costs. This includes predicting surgical risks, optimizing scheduling and resource allocation, identifying areas for waste minimization, and improving supply chain management. By comparing performance against industry benchmarks, we can identify strengths and areas for improvement.

3. Dr. Megan Friedman. Chair and Medical Director, Pacific Coast Anesthesia: Our shift scheduling software has been one of the most effective tools in managing rising ASC anesthesia costs. It enables real-time clock-ins, shift swapping, and dynamic schedule adjustments to match case volume, helping us avoid unnecessary overtime and underutilized coverage. We can reassign or increase staffing within the app to meet procedural demand, reduce idle time, and keep providers engaged and accountable. This flexibility supports operational efficiency without compromising care, making it easier to align clinical needs with financial goals in a high-volume ASC environment.