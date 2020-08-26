4 big staffing challenges for ASCs — Recruitment comes at a higher cost & more

The pandemic has created a myriad of staffing challenges for ASCs, according to Mnet Health, a surgical revenue cycle management and technology provider.

Four staffing-related challenges for ASCs to consider:

1. Safety. Staff may not feel safe returning to work. Some may resign to minimize risk to themselves and their families, while others will favor reduced hours.

2. Staff exposure to COVID-19. Practices may consider operating at 90 percent volume to avoid staffing shortages that could result in the event that an employee must self-quarantine.

3. Recruitment. Surgery centers may need to offer salaries "appreciably higher than those prior to the pandemic" because of increased demand for physician talent, according to Mnet. Additionally, surgery centers could have trouble finding candidates able to work flexible hours during ramp-up periods.

4. Backlogs. When addressing large surgical backlogs, ASCs can consider leveraging the expertise of per diem staff, extending hours of operation and expanding clinical space.

