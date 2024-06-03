3 biggest opportunities for ASC growth 

Michael McClain, founder of LeftCoast Healthcare Advisors and former ASC administrator, joined Becker's to discuss the biggest growth opportunities for ASCs.

Editor's note: This response were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Michael McClain: To me the three primary areas for growth are as follows:

1. Cardiovascular/vascular services: Both interventional cardiology and electrophysiological

2. Robotically assisted orthopedic and spine procedures will continue to accelerate into the ASC space, especially as robotic services become more affordable through creative financing models and payers again comfort understanding of the value ASCs can bring to patients and communities in this space

3. I also think one incredibly underserved area of support that is poised for growth is women's services (gynecology, urology and breast care). This area has historically been underserved in the ASC space, partly because of the cost of the equipment and the focus on higher margin business, but I personally feel there is tremendous potential in supporting programs that offer same day alternatives for cancer care, biopsies, hysterectomies, etc. Traditionally reserved for cancer centers and hospital outpatient departments, this is clearly an area where ASCs can excel, and partner in communities to provide unrivaled access and care.