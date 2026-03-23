Best small cities for careers

Eight of the 20 best small U.S. cities for careers are in California or Texas, according to a Jan. 13 ranking from CoworkingCafe.

The ranking was developed by analyzing 298 U.S. cities with populations below 250,000. CoworkingCafe evaluated several key metrics on a 100-point scale, including salary, income, cost of living, job market strength, access to healthcare and commute times.

Some of the small cities are also fast-growing communities with new hospital projects, such as Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health’s hospital that opened in Frisco, Texas, in July and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources’ hospital in McKinney, Texas, slated to open in 2028.

Here are the top 10 career hotspots with fewer than 250,000 residents, according to CoworkingCafe:

1. Alpharetta, Ga.

2. South Jordan, Utah

3. Mountain View, Calif.

4. Santa Clara, Calif.

5. Palo Alto, Calif.

6. Carmel, Ind.

7. Fishers, Ind.

8. Franklin, Tenn.

9. Kirkland, Wash.

10. Portland, Maine

11. Frisco, Texas

12. Bellevue, Wash.

13. San Ramon, Calif.

14. Boca Raton, Fla.

15. Flower Mound, Texas

16. Troy, Mich.

17. Pflugerville, Texas

18. Richmond, Va.

19. Alexandria, Va.

20. McKinney, Texas

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 18–20 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.