2 physicians on standing out from competitors

Competing against health systems or private equity-backed practices can be difficult as a physician owner. Here, two physicians share their views on how they compete against the competition.

Note: Responses were presented alphabetically and edited for style and content.

Question: How do you compare your practice to competitors, and what sets you apart?

Sukdeb Datta, MD. Medical Director of New York City-based Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center: My practice, Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center, encompasses the states of New York and New Jersey. The practice has 12 locations. We also have an ASC. Our practice is truly multidisciplinary with dedicated specialist consultants in interventional pain management, orthopedic surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery and neurology. Datta Endoscopic also has a significant presence in the minimally invasive endoscopic surgical field. The ability to offer minimally invasive surgical solutions in addition to conventional interventional pain modalities as well as different orthopedic problems under one roof is a major unique feature of the practice. Yet, we have carved out a special niche which straddles the field of interventional pain management and minimally invasive spine surgery. Most of our patients are self-referrals who are interested in seeking the most innovative and minimally invasive spine surgical options. The surgeons are also trained on various new modalities such as robotic spine surgery, as well as new technology such as artificial disc replacement and augmented reality techniques in spine surgery. In terms of the competition, my practice is very well-positioned, because no other practices offer this wide mix of services to cater to difficult medical issues.

Naveen Reddy, MD. Gastroenterologist at Wellington, Fla.-based Palm Beach GI: I am an independent gastroenterologist in a market that is primarily composed of gastroenterologists in groups owned by private equity or hospital chains. I set myself apart by taking ownership/responsibility for all parts of my practice instead of having a group of administrators handle everything. I think this leads to better quality of care and allows me to pivot my practice to adapt to changes in the environment more quickly than larger organizations where decisions are made by individuals who have never seen a patient.

