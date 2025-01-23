10 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs currently hiring administrators.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators at:

1. Humble, Texas-based Kingwood Surgery Center

2. Anchorage, Alaska-based Alpine Surgery Center

3. Houston-based MEC Endoscopy

4. Midland-Marvel Consultants is looking for an ASC administrator for an ENT, ophthalmology and orthopedics-focused practice in Grand Rapids, Mich.

5. OSF Healthcare is hiring an administrator at a surgery center in Bloomington, Ind.

United Surgical Partners International is hiring administrators in several locations, including:

6. BASS Surgery Center in Walnut Creek, Calif.

7. Med-Laser Surgical Center in Montebello, Calif.

8. Midwest Specialty Surgery Center in Indianapolis.

9. Advanced Surgery Center of Northern Louisiana in Monroe.

10. VCU Health in Richmond, Va., is hiring an associate administrator of radiology.