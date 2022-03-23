10 administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

If you'd like to nominate an ASC administrator please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Lisa Barker, RN, is the administrator of Eyesight Laser & Surgery Center in Warner Robins, Ga. Ms. Barker started working at the ASC more than 20 years ago as a registered nurse and, according to her colleagues, handled the COVID-19 pandemic flawlessly, keeping day-to-day operations on track.

2. Patrick Guzik is the administrator and CEO of the Virginia Center for Eye Surgery in Virginia Beach. He also serves as the treasurer for the Virginia Ambulatory Surgery Association.

3. Shannon Ireland-Magro is the administrator of Physicians Surgery Center of Frederick, Md. She also serves on the board of directors of the Maryland Ambulatory Surgery Association and has been active in the ASC setting in Maryland for 22 years.

4. Amanda Gunthel is the administrator of the Wilton Surgery Center in Redding, Conn., where she has served since May 2005. She also serves as the president of the Connecticut Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

5. Landon Welch is the administrator and CEO of Parkridge Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colo., where he has served since July 2019. The center offers outpatient urological procedures.

6. Marianna Stewart, RN, is the administrator of Granite State SurgiCenter in Barrington, N.H. Granite State SurgiCenter has two locations in New Hampshire and offers pain management procedures.

7. Becky Mann serves as the director of Houston Orthopedic Surgery in Warner Robins, Ga. She also serves on the board of the Georgia Society of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

8. Allison Stock is the executive administrator of Summit Surgery Center in St. Clair Shores, Mich., where she has served since April 2021. Before that, she served for more than eight years as the administrator for Great Lakes Surgical Center in Southfield, Mich.

9. Denise Litano is the administrator of the Atlanta Orthopedic Institute, where she has served since May 2021. Her center offers joint replacements, sports medicine and other orthopedic procedures.

10. Dena Zamora is the administrator of the Ambulatory Surgery Center at Old Bridge (N.J.), where she has served since June 2021. Before that, she served for more than two years as the director of orthopedics for the Riverside Medical Group in Secaucus, N.J.