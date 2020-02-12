Value creation, payment changes among top concerns for ASCs — 4 challenges

Michael Suk, MD, chair of the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute in Danville, Pa., shared four top challenges for ASCs in an article published by the American College of Perioperative Medicine:

1. Red tape. State and federal regulations, which are typically designed for complex patients and worst-case scenarios, often lag behind innovation, according to Dr. Suk.

2. Transfer requirements. Local hospitals losing patients to independent ASCs may not be inclined to work out transfer arrangements with those centers.

3. Value creation. Now that ASCs have "cracked the nut of post-acute care," they are working toward preventing readmissions by calling patients at home or scheduling same-day clinic visits, Dr. Suk said.

4. Payment updates. ASC leaders must navigate continuously changing reimbursement guidelines and how those changes affect profitability.

