UC Davis Children's Hospital selling naming rights for new surgery center

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Children's Hospital opened its new surgery center in January and is now seeking a naming rights-level donor for the center, the Sacramento Business Journal reports.

The 20,000-square-foot surgery center has four operating rooms, a cardiothoracic OR, a complex surgery OR and a procedure room. The space also has 24 preoperative and postoperative recovery rooms.

UC Davis Health notably is seeking university approval for a $1.9 billion development plan that would map out its next decade in new construction.

