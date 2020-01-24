4 recent ASC leadership moves

Four recent ASC leadership moves:

1. Nathan Radcliffe, MD, was one of eight specialists appointed to ELT Sight's scientific advisory board. Dr. Radcliffe is an ophthalmic surgeon at the Microincisional Glaucoma Surgery Center at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary at Mount Sinai in New York City.

2. ASC developer Medical Facilities Corp. named John Schario as its new COO.

3. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners shook up its corporate structure, appointing Eric Evans CEO.

4. Fort Worth-based Texas Health Huguley Hospital installed Sean Lemon as vice president of ancillary services and the Texas Health Huguley Surgery Center Jan. 5.

