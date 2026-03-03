Woodside Health acquires Arizona facility

By: Sophie Eydis

Cleveland-based Woodside Health has acquired Greenfield Medical Office Building, a 29,828-square-foot outpatient facility in Gilbert, Ariz., near Phoenix, according to a March 3 Commercial Property Executive report. 

The single-story property was fully leased at the time of sale and marks Woodside’s third acquisition of the year. Mountain View Surgery Center Gilbert, a joint venture between physician owners and United Surgical Partners International, anchors the building, alongside ophthalmology, dental and vascular tenants.

Woodside Health oversees 2.2 million square feet of medical real estate and has closed $1.5 billion in sales since 2008.

