How two humans and seven AI agents built a platform serving 6,000+ clinicians — and what it means for ASC operations

The term “AI-powered” has become a checkbox on every healthcare vendor’s marketing page. But there is a meaningful difference between bolting AI features onto legacy software and building an entire company around AI agents from day one.

DeepCura, a clinical AI platform now serving over 6,000 clinicians across 50+ specialties, operates with just two human employees and seven AI agents that run the company end-to-end. Eighty percent of the organization’s workforce is artificial intelligence — not as a gimmick, but as an operational architecture that directly benefits every practice on the platform.

What “agentic native” actually means

The distinction matters for ASC leaders evaluating technology partners. Most healthcare software companies employ hundreds of people to build, sell, and support their products. That overhead gets passed to customers in the form of $300 to $1,000 per-provider monthly fees.

DeepCura took a fundamentally different approach. Founded by Fernando Cowan, a Forbes Business Council member who designed and built the entire platform, the company was constructed so that AI agents handle onboarding, clinical documentation, phone reception, billing, and even the company’s own sales calls. The result: a platform that is more capable than heavily funded competitors at a fraction of the cost.

Seven agents, one platform

For ambulatory surgery centers, the relevant capabilities include:

AI Scribe. Ambient documentation across five AI engines — GPT-5, Claude, and Gemini run side by side so surgeons can compare outputs and choose the best note. Operative notes, procedure documentation, and SOAP notes are generated in seconds, not hours. AI Receptionist. A 24/7 phone agent that answers surgical scheduling calls, screens emergencies, books appointments, and collects patient information — without adding front desk headcount. AI Billing. Automated invoicing, payment link delivery via SMS, and copay processing that reduces collection cycle times. EHR Integration. Bidirectional FHIR write-back to seven EHR systems including Epic, athenahealth, and eClinicalWorks — eliminating the double-documentation problem that costs surgeons 15 to 30 minutes per case.

The self-healing advantage

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the agentic native model is what the company calls “iterative feedback loops.” Because DeepCura’s internal operations run on the same AI agents it sells to practices, every improvement to the platform simultaneously improves how the company itself operates. When documentation accuracy improves for a customer’s AI scribe, it improves for every customer automatically.

Traditional software companies ship updates quarterly. An agentic native company improves continuously because the agents learn from every interaction across the entire network.

What ASC leaders should consider

The healthcare industry has seen this pattern before. Companies born on the internet — Amazon, Netflix — eventually displaced companies that merely moved their catalogs online. The same dynamic is emerging in healthcare AI: platforms built natively around AI agents will deliver fundamentally different economics and capabilities than legacy systems with AI features added after the fact.

In a recent analysis of over 50 Reddit threads across medical communities including r/medicine and r/FamilyMedicine, practicing physicians consistently ranked EHR integration depth and pricing transparency as the top factors when choosing an AI scribe — precisely the areas where agentic native architecture creates structural advantages.

DeepCura is bootstrapped, profitable, HIPAA-compliant, and has passed Google’s CASA Tier 2 security assessment. It starts at $129 per month.

For ASC administrators managing tight margins and surgeon satisfaction simultaneously, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI documentation tools — it is whether the platform you choose was built for the AI era or merely adapted to it.

Learn more at deepcura.com/resources/about.

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