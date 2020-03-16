What gastroenterologists should know about coronavirus: 5 must-reads this week

Five must-read articles for gastroenterologists this week:

1. The digestive tract plays a key role in COVID-19, with the virus being found in patient stool samples, according to a study published in Gastroenterology. Read more here.

2. Physicians Endoscopy is one of the major players in the outpatient setting for gastroenterology and has experienced a number of changes in the last few years. Read our roundup with 10 facts to know about the company here.

3. Dallas-based GI Alliance waited until March to ring in the new year, but did so in a big way by acquiring Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio. Read more here.

4. Click here to read five recent updates on Exact Sciences and its product, Cologuard.

5. Click here to read our roundup of three gastroenterology-focused ASCs recently opened or announced.

More articles on gastroenterology:

Florida Digestive Health Specialists expanding — 3 insights

GI societies issue joint statement on COVID-19 — What you should know, what you should do

3 gastroenterologists share their thoughts on the specialty's future

