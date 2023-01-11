Vivante Health expands GIThrive platform to include cognitive behavioral therapy

Vivante Health has expanded its GIThrive platform to include a cognitive behavioral therapy digital therapeutic to help users to alter dysfunctional thinking patterns and manage symptoms related to digestive conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

The digital therapeutic, IThrive, is the first CBT solution to be added to a digestive health platform, according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's. IThrive is the first in a series of digital therapeutics to treat digestive disorders Vivante is adding to GIThrive.

IThrive provides access to a variety of tools, including audio sessions teaching CBT techniques, digestive health guided meditation and daily exercises like journaling. These tools are based on CBT best practices and designed by clinical health psychologists.