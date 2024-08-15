Valley Medical taps GI director

Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Medical Group has tapped Michael Rahmin, MD, as director of gastroenterology, as reported Aug. 15 by ROI-NJ.com.

Dr. Rahmin will support the operations of gastroenterology care, oversee and guide the strategic direction of the gastroenterology division, and ensure adherence to evidence-based practice and implementation of best practices in clinical quality and safety.

He will also work to grow Valley's gastroenterology services, according to the report. Dr. Rahmin first joined the Valley system nearly 30 years ago, growing the GI practice, assisting in the launch of ColigoCare and serving in leadership positions, including president of the Valley Hospital medical staff.