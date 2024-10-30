UPMC Western Maryland expands GI care

Cumberland-based UPMC Western Maryland has expanded access to gastroenterology for patients through the addition of two new providers, according to an Oct. 29 report from the Cumberland Times-News.

The gastroenterology department will add specialist Syed Bilal Pasha, MD, and physician assistant Natashia Van Slyke.

Dr. Pasha specializes in internal medicine and the treatment of many gastrointestinal conditions. UPMC Western is also expanding its pulmonology, endocrinology, neurology and OB-GYN teams.