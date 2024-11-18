U of Alabama at Birmingham receives $120K for CRC screenings

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's division of gastrointestinal surgery and gastroenterology and hepatology were awarded a $120,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health's Cancer Prevention and Control Division for the third consecutive year.

According to a Nov. 18 news release, the grant will go toward increasing access to CRC screenings for low-income and un- and underinsured populations in the region.

Robert Hollis, MD, and Patricia Ajayi-Fox, MD, both assistant professors at UAB, are the researchers named in the grant. They work in conjunction with Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, a UAB Medicine affiliate also in Birmingham.