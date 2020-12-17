Top-read GI articles — IBD patients and COVID-19, new Florida practice and more

Here are the most-read GI articles from Dec. 14-18:

1. Florida GI practice to open $6M surgery center

2. CMS rule restricts Crohn's, ulcerative colitis patients access to infusion services, DHPA says

3. IBD patients should take COVID-19 vaccines whenever available, experts say

4. Positive test before screening colonoscopy increased adenoma sensitivity rates, model says

5. The story behind the Pinnacle GI Partners deal & how the platform will stand out in the crowded Midwest

