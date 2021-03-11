Top GI articles: The best gastroenterology hospitals, ASCs; what GIs make in 5 big cities and more

Here are the most-read GI articles during the week of March 8-12:

1. Gastroenterologist salary in 5 major US cities



2. The 10 best hospitals for GI in the world: Newsweek



3. The best GI ASCs in the US: Newsweek



4. ACG revises CRC screening guidelines, supports starting screening at 45 for average-risk patients, doesn't recommend blood-based screening test



5. Colorectal cancer, private equity & more: 7 recent GI trends

