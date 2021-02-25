Top GI articles — 10 insights into PE investment, 3 updates on GI-driven ASCs and more

Here are the most-read GI stories during the week of Feb. 22-26:

1. Who's interested in buying Gastro Health, at what valuation & what it could all mean



2. A flaming hot start — 10 insights into PE investment in GI in 2021



3. 5 stats on GI salary & incentive bonuses: Physicians Thrive



4. Massachusetts GI providers begin performing endoscopic ultrasound procedures



5. 3 updates on GI-driven ASCs in January

