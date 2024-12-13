The biggest threat to GI in 2025

While the ASC space is still largely fragmented and independent, consolidating forces have been making headway in the industry — and gastroenterology has not been spared.

"Increasing private equity involvement in healthcare continues to threaten the stability and integrity of GI practices," Nitin Sardana, MD, a gastroenterologist with Gastro Health in Fairfax, Va., told Becker's.

Nearly 10% of U.S. gastroenterologists are part of PE-backed practices, according to a 2023 study published in Gastroenterology & Hepatology. According to the study, the number of practices with three to nine physicians decreased by 41% in the last decade, while the number of practices with more than 500 physicians increased by two-thirds.

"Early studies suggest patients will face increased costs," the study authors said, adding that "PE ownership could lead to increased costs for patients and health insurers, and increased revenues and thus profits to owners, which could imply that PE-backed practices are a net negative for society."

The looming threat of private equity involvement raises questions among independent ASCs about practice management and physician-patient relationships.

"The focus on profit margins often leads to operational dysfunction, staff dissatisfaction and potential erosion of patient trust," said Dr. Sardana.

Nearly 60% of physicians believe that nonphysician ownership of practices results in a lower quality of patient care, according to a 2023 survey from NORC at the University of Chicago.

Only 18% of respondents believe that corporate ownership of medical practices has improved quality of care, citing greater investments in infrastructure and technology, and an increased focus on patient-centered outcomes as benefits.

While private equity's presence in GI remains relatively low, there have been a number of notable private equity-backed transactions in the speciality in recent years.

This year, Dallas-based GI Alliance entered a definitive agreement with Dublin, Ohio-based pharmaceutical distributor and healthcare services company Cardinal Health, in which Cardinal will acquire a majority stake in GI Alliance. The acquisition marks Cardinal's first venture into gastroenterology.

The Gastroenterology study specifically cited Webster Equity Partners-backed One GI as a case study for PE-backed GI growth. Within two years of acquisition by Webster Equity Partners, which occurred in 2020, One GI's physician count more than quadrupled and its geographic footprint expanded to include practices in six states.