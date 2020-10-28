Starting CRC screening at 45 may add years of life — 6 GI industry notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Tucson-based University of Arizona researchers have identified a biomarker that appears in patients before they develop stomach cancer.

In Wisconsin, Epic and Exact Sciences are decreasing COVID-19 test turnaround time by inputting results directly into Epic's MyChart program.

CMS issued a proposal that declined to cover the first FDA-approved blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, but created a guideline for still-in-development tests to earn approval.

Gastroenterology-focused Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was the victim of a cyberattack.

Using a noninvasive test to screen for colorectal cancer when a patient turned 45 years old added life years and decreased CRC incidence compared to starting screening when a patient turned 50 years old.

COVID-19 patients with gastrointestinal symptoms had higher admission rates to hospitals and intensive care units and higher intubation rates than those without GI symptoms, according to a poster presented at ACG 2020, Oct. 23-28.

