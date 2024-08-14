St. Luke’s University Health Network adds its 1st female endoscopist

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network has added endoscopist Vaishali Patel, MD, to its team of physicians, according to an Aug. 13 report from TapInto.

Dr. Patel began her new role as St. Luke's first female advanced endoscopist Aug. 5. She will expand patient access to specialized endoscopic procedures at additional St. Luke’s locations.

She will help to reduce patient wait times and enhance the network's competitive advantage, according to the report. Additionally, she will bring greater comfort and representation to female patients.