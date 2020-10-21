Screening delays this year could lead to uptick in colorectal cancer mortality — 5 GI industry notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

COVID-19-related screening delays could result in an 11.9 percent increase in colorectal cancer mortality across the globe, according to research presented at United European Gastroenterology Week Virtual 2020.

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System opened an outpatient center with an endoscopy suite Oct. 15.

Healthgrades released its Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and Best Hospitals for Specialty Care report Oct. 20, recognizing several facilities for top-line care.

Marysville, Ill.-based Memorial Health opened its $50 million Memorial 2020 project, which developed a new inpatient and outpatient facility.

A low-residue diet is a viable alternative to clear-liquid diet preparation, and gastroenterologists should be paying more attention to it, said David Johnson, MD, chief of gastroenterology at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk.

