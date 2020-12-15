Reaching patients where they are — Why one GI took to social media

Austin Chiang, MD, has made social media a staple of his career, and now as the U.S. begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Jefferson Health's chief social media officer is doubling down on his efforts, The New York Times reported Dec. 14.

Dr. Chiang, of the Philadelphia-based institution, has made several videos on TikTok talking about a range of topics like COVID-19 infection rates and colon cancer symptoms, among others.

"What I'm trying to do is humanize our profession," Dr. Chiang said to NYT. "I try to showcase being fun but also professional, and hopefully people can learn something."

As it concerns the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Chiang is approaching the vaccines by explaining his own reasons to get vaccinated. He also plans on discussing potential side effects and explaining the risk-benefit analysis he's performed to justify getting the vaccine.

