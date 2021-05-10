Physician-owned Arkansas GI practice finalizes $35M medical facility

A $35 million medical plaza housing Little Rock, Ark.-based Premier Gastroenterology has been completed, according to a May 4 LinkedIn post by Premier's founder and CEO William Green.

The facility is located in a former Kmart store. Premier Gastroenterology will occupy around 45,000 square feet of the space in the building for clinical and ambulatory surgical space.

The 100,000-square-foot plaza will provide new medical, clinical and surgery facilities for several medical groups.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.