Pascack Valley Medical Group adds gastroenterologist

Westwood, N.J.-based Pascack Valley Medical Group has added Scott Lippe, MD, to its Pascack Valley Medical Center team.

According to a Dec. 2 news release, Dr. Lippe is a gastroenterologist and internist who specializes in treating diseases related to the digestive tract, liver and nutrition. He also focuses on liver diseases and inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Dr. Lippe earned his medical degree at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City and trained at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center. He completed a dual fellowship in gastroenterology and nutrition at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, N.Y.