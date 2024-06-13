Oshi Health looks to hit all 50 states

Virtual gastroenterology healthcare clinic Oshi Health plans to be available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., by September.

Oshi will become the first virtual GI clinic to expand on such a national scale, with in-network provider contracts with national and regional payers, employer partnerships and a clinical team of GI specialists, according to a June 12 press release sent to Becker's.

Oshi currently employs clinicians that specialize in six different GI specialties. Its teams are currently licensed in 41 states and the District of Columbia, with a nationwide expansion coming soon.

Oshi members can access unlimited virtual visits and messaging with their care teams to treat a variety of symptoms. Oshi employs advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists and care coordinators, overseen by board-certified gastroenterologists.