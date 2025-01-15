NextGen Healthcare launches GI-focused EHR suite

NextGen Healthcare has unveiled a gastro suite that brings gastroenterology-specific workflows into NextGen's electronic health records system.

The EHR aims to streamline repetitive tasks, deliver faster insights and support an enhanced patient experience, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the company.

Currently, between 60 million and 70 million Americans struggle with GI diseases, according to the American Gastroenterological Association.

The suite will also be integrated with NextGen's other solutions, including ambient listening, billing automation, cloud hosting and advanced interoperability, the release said.