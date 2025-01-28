New Jersey hospital to build endoscopy center

Riverview Health announced plans to build an endoscopy center located in its Westfield (N.J.) Hospital, the Hamilton County Reporter reported Jan. 27.

The 11,500-square-foot project involves repurposing current primary care space into an entire floor that offers surgical procedures.

The hospital has also added several gastroenterology physicians over the past year, according to the report.

"This expansion addresses the growing demand for gastroenterology and digestive health services in the community," Riverview Health President and CEO Dave Hyatt told the publication. "It furthers our commitment to providing the community with readily available care."