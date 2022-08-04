New Jersey hospital receives $500k to serve underserved communities

Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center was awarded $500,000 to provide artificial intelligence-assisted colonoscopy technology to low-income communities.

The hospital will receive three Medtronic GI Genius intelligent endoscopy modules, which use detection algorithms to help diagnose and prevent colorectal cancer in real time, according to an Aug. 4 news release shared with Becker’s.

The grant was given by the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program with help from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Amazon Web Services.

The Medtronic Equity Assistance Program is donating 50 GI Genius modules to endoscopy centers across the country to improve care for underserved communities, the release said.