Meet the gastroenterologists of the 10 top hospitals for GI 

Gastroenterologist Darrell Pardi, MD, is the chair of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, which was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.
Here are the 10 hospitals ranked as the best in the U.S. for gastroenterology and their gastroenterologist leaders, including the hospitals' overall score out of 100:
1. Mayo Clinic
Led by: Darrell Pardi, MD (Chair of Gastroenterology and Hepatology)
Score: 100
2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Led by: Shelly Lu, MD (Women's Guild Chair in Gastroenterology and Director of the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases)
Score: 91.4
3. Cleveland Clinic
Led by: Michelle Kang Kim, MD, PhD (Chair of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition)
Score: 86.8
4. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
Led by: Eric Esrailian, MD (Chair of Gastroenterology and Director of the Digestive Diseases Center)
Score: 86.7
5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)
Led by: Mark Pochapin, MD (Director of Gastroenterology and Hepatology)
Score: 85.8
6. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
Led by: James Hamilton, MD. (Interim Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Director of Hepatology)
Score: 85.6
7. Houston Methodist Hospital
Led by: Eamonn Martin Quigley, MD (Director of Houston Methodist Center for Digestive Disorders and Chair of Medicine in Digestive Disorders)
Score: 85.4
8. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
Led by: Bruce Sands, MD (Chief of Gastroenterology)
Score: 83.9
9. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Led by: Wolfram Goessling, MD, PhD.(Chief of Gastroenterology)
Score: 83.3
10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia and Cornell (New York City)
Led by: Robert Brown, MD. (Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology)
Score: 82.2