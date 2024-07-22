Meet the gastroenterologists of the 10 top hospitals for GI 

Gastroenterologist Darrell Pardi, MD, is the chair of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, which was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

Here are the 10 hospitals ranked as the best in the U.S. for gastroenterology and their gastroenterologist leaders, including the hospitals' overall score out of 100:

1. Mayo Clinic

Led by: Darrell Pardi, MD (Chair of Gastroenterology and Hepatology)

Score: 100

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Led by: Shelly Lu, MD (Women's Guild Chair in Gastroenterology and Director of the Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases)

Score: 91.4

3. Cleveland Clinic

Led by: Michelle Kang Kim, MD, PhD (Chair of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition)

Score: 86.8

4. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Led by: Eric Esrailian, MD (Chair of Gastroenterology and Director of the Digestive Diseases Center)

Score: 86.7

5. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Led by: Mark Pochapin, MD (Director of Gastroenterology and Hepatology)

Score: 85.8

6. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Led by: James Hamilton, MD. (Interim Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Director of Hepatology)

Score: 85.6

7. Houston Methodist Hospital

Led by: Eamonn Martin Quigley, MD (Director of Houston Methodist Center for Digestive Disorders and Chair of Medicine in Digestive Disorders)

Score: 85.4

8. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Led by: Bruce Sands, MD (Chief of Gastroenterology)

Score: 83.9

9. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Led by: Wolfram Goessling, MD, PhD.(Chief of Gastroenterology)

Score: 83.3

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

Led by: Robert Brown, MD. (Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology)

Score: 82.2