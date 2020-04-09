How United Digestive is responding to COVID-19

Atlanta-based United Digestive rolled out telehealth appointments across its affiliated practices and rescheduled all elective procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The private equity-backed physician practice management platform has limited in-person appointments to only the most time-sensitive cases.

"In order to break the cycle of this COVID-19 pandemic, we are limiting all in-person appointments to time-sensitive care only, including proactively rescheduling elective endoscopic procedures," said Neal Patel, MD, vice president of clinical development for the platform.

United Digestive was formed in December 2018, when private equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners and Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates entered into a deal. The platform made its first post-formation transaction in November 2019, when it partnered with Savannah, Ga.-based Center for Digestive & Liver Health.

