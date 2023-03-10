How the gastroenterology gender gap has changed since 2010

Since 2010, over half of practicing gastroenterologists in the U.S. have been women, according to data from career website Zippia.

While about 51.93 percent of gastroenterologists were women in 2010, in 2021 that number was up to 59.02 percent.

Percentage of female gastroenterologists in the U.S. since 2010:

2010: 51.93 percent

2011: 53.46 percent

2012: 52.6 percent

2013: 54.15 percent

2014: 55.04 percent

2015: 54.81 percent

2016: 55.61 percent

2017: 57.58 percent

2018: 57.93 percent

2019: 57.8 percent

2020: 59.34 percent

2021: 59.02 percent