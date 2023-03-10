GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

How the gastroenterology gender gap has changed since 2010

Claire Wallace -  

Since 2010, over half of practicing gastroenterologists in the U.S. have been women, according to data from career website Zippia.

While about 51.93 percent of gastroenterologists were women in 2010, in 2021 that number was up to 59.02 percent. 

Percentage of female gastroenterologists in the U.S. since 2010: 

2010: 51.93 percent 

2011: 53.46 percent 

2012: 52.6 percent 

2013: 54.15 percent 

2014: 55.04 percent 

2015: 54.81 percent 

2016: 55.61 percent 

2017: 57.58 percent 

2018: 57.93 percent

2019: 57.8 percent  

2020: 59.34 percent 

2021: 59.02 percent 

