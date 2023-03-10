How the gastroenterology gender gap has changed since 2010

Since 2010, over half of practicing gastroenterologists in the U.S. have been women, according to data from career website Zippia.
While about 51.93 percent of gastroenterologists were women in 2010, in 2021 that number was up to 59.02 percent.
Percentage of female gastroenterologists in the U.S. since 2010:
2010: 51.93 percent
2011: 53.46 percent
2012: 52.6 percent
2013: 54.15 percent
2014: 55.04 percent
2015: 54.81 percent
2016: 55.61 percent
2017: 57.58 percent
2018: 57.93 percent
2019: 57.8 percent
2020: 59.34 percent
2021: 59.02 percent