High-risk colon cancer patients don't know they need screening, study says

Patients at high risk for colon cancer were unaware of screening protocols, according to a study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Digestive Systems.

Researchers examined 84 patients between the ages of 40 and 91 who had advanced colorectal polyps.

Twenty-nine percent were unaware they needed a repeat colonoscopy. Of those patients, 17 percent were unaware of the three-year interval between the tests and 12 percent didn't know follow-up surveillance was needed.

Researchers said, "Our data demonstrates a lack of knowledge of patients with biopsy-proven advanced colorectal polyps about their need for repeat colonoscopy, as well as the proper surveillance interval."

