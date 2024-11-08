Hendrick Health breaks ground on new GI center

Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health has embarked upon an expansion project for a new gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center, Abilene Reporter News reported Nov. 8.

When completed, Hendrick Clinic Gastroenterology will relocate to the new center, which will comprise 21 exam rooms, six physician offices and additional office space. The endoscopy center will focus on outpatient procedures and exams for digestive-tract issues with four procedure rooms and 19 pre-operation and recovery bays.

The expansion is expected to be completed in fall 2025.