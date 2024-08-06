GI sign-on bonuses average $46K: Review

The average for sign-on bonuses for gastroenterologists were the highest among the top five most requested specialties and advanced practice providers, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on a sample of 2,138 physicians and advanced practice providers from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Gastroenterologists who were offered sign-on bonuses were offered an average of $46,040. The range for GI sign-on bonuses was $15,000 to $100,000.