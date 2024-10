RedHill Biopharma, a specialty biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments for the bacterial infection H. pylori, has renewed its contract with Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid healthcare program.

Under the agreement, H. pylori medication Talicia will not require prior authorization and will have a $0 copay for Medi-Cal patients, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

Talicia has been listed by Medi-Cal since 2021, making it available to 15 million Californian patients.