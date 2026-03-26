GI is exploding with new tech—but how do patients feel about it? 

Gastroenterology has been teeming with new developments in AI-enabled innovation as the field works to meet an increasingly high demand for services—and a new study sought to identify patients’ feelings on the rapid changes.

The study was led by researchers at Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University and published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology Feb. 2. The multicenter, cross-sectional survey included 265 invited participants from GI clinics and endoscopy units in Ontario (Canada), Missouri and Florida. Participants completed a 25-item questionnaire assessing AI familiarity, trust, concern and beliefs about physicians vs. AI roles.

Here are four takeaways from the study:

1. While 60% reported having limited AI knowledge, 61% believed AI could complement physician care.

2. Trust in AI was moderate and significantly associated with higher levels of income, education, employment and by region.

3. Concerns about reliability (60%), data privacy (47%) and healthcare costs (45%) were common, especially among racial minorities and individuals with lower education and income.

4. The vast majority — 93% — felt that physicians should retain final clinical decision-making authority, and 74% emphasized the im[portance of being informed when AI is used in their care.

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