GI cancer rates increasing faster among young women

Over the last 20 years, incidences of upper gastrointestinal cancer have increased faster in young women than young men, according to a Sept. 30 report from Endocrinology Advisor.

The report, summarizing a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, said researchers conducted a time-trend, population-based analysis of UGI cancer incidence rates using data from 2001 to 2019.

During that period, 2,333,161 incidents of UGI cancer were reported (men, 60.5%; younger than age 55 years, 14.3%). The pancreas was the most common primary site (34.6%), followed by the stomach (20.4%) and liver (18.6%).

The age-adjusted mortality rate decreased for young men and increased in young women.