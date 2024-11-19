Gastro Health physician under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct

Cincinnati-based gastroenterologist David Wenzke, MD, an employee at Columbus, Ohio-based Gastro Health, has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the State Medical Board of Ohio for alleged sexual misconduct, according to a Nov. 18 report from NBC affiliate WLWT.

Dr. Wenzke faces misconduct allegations from three separate patients. The medical board claims that in 2012, Dr. Wenzke performed a colonoscopy on a female patient and "touched and squeezed her breasts as she was being sedated" and allegedly touched her inappropriately after the procedure, according to the report.

In 2020, another patient claims that as she was waking up from sedation, Dr. Wenzke "lifted her gown away from her body to look at her breasts." The third allegation involves a coworker who was also a patient.

She claims that in March 2023, she was "intoxicated and almost asleep" and Dr. Wenzke kissed her.

According to board records, in 2011, staff at the Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus reported Dr. Wenzke had touched the "genitals of a female patient without gloves" and six years later "performed a gown change for a sedated teenage patient" by himself. He was then terminated from the practice.

"Dr. Wenzke is aware of the allegations pending before the State Medical Board. He vigorously denies the allegations, and he looks forward to presenting his case to the Board," Dr. Wenzke's attorney, Jason Gerken, told WLWT.

While Dr. Wenzke most recently worked at Gastro Health in Blue Ash, Ohio, the majority of his allegations stem from previous practice employments.

"Gastro Health was made aware that Dr. David Wenzke is being investigated by the State Medical Board of Ohio," the physician practice told WLWT. "Upon notification of the investigation, Dr. Wenzke was placed on immediate suspension and is not currently involved in patient care at Gastro Health. The health and safety of our patients is always our top priority. Based on the outcome of the investigation, further action will be taken."

The practice claims that it did due diligence when hiring Dr. Wenzke in 2020, and was not made aware of any allegations against the specialist.

His state medical board hearing is set for June.