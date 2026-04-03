Gastro Health inks deal with Virginia practice 

Miami-based Gastro Health has finalized a partnership with Digestive Disease Physicians, an Alexandria, Va.-based gastroenterology practice, according to an April 2 news release.

Digestive Disease Physicians includes eight board-certified gastroenterologists, four advanced practice providers and an on-site endoscopy center. The practice plans to expand its service lines to include infusion services and chronic care management.

The deal marks the group’s eighth partnership in Virginia.

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