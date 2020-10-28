Exact Sciences posts $408.5M in revenues, but still has Q3 loss — 5 insights

Exact Sciences posted third-quarter 2020 revenues of $408.5 million, an 86.7 percent year-over-year increase.

Here's what you should know:

1. Exact did not specify how many clinicians ordered Cologuard during the third quarter.

2. The company said screening revenue decreased 2 percent year over year to $214.6 million.

3. Exact posted a net loss of $219.9 million, or $1.46 per share, in the quarter, which is up from the $40.5 million the company lost during the same time last year.

4. The company's precision oncology segment posted $91.6 million in quarterly revenue.

5. Exact still has not revised its full-year guidance.

Company CEO and Chair Kevin Conroy said: "We're confident in the long-term growth outlook for both Cologuard and Oncotype DX and are excited about our extensive pipeline of liquid biopsy tests. Our team and the depth and breadth of our capabilities position us at the forefront of advanced cancer diagnostics."

