Dartmouth Health GI department gets $14M gift

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth have received a $14 million donation to improve digestive health services at Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The gift is one of the largest ever received by Dartmouth, the state's only academic medical center, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the health system.

The gift will be divided into thirds between the Walter and Carole Young Pancreas Center at DHMC the Walter and Carole Young Center for Digestive Health and the establishment of the Walter and Carole Young Professorship in General Surgery at Geisel School of Medicine.

The professorship aims to help the medical school attract and retain top surgical talent and provide resources for future surgeons.

Walter and Carole Young donated the $14 million; Mr. Young was treated for pancreatic duct stone disease at the health system in 2012.

The gift will accelerate education, research and clinical trial programs across pancreatic and liver diseases to Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, gastrointestinal motility disorders and obesity, the release said.