Colorectal Cancer Alliance partners with Blake Gastroenterology Associates, Penn Medicine

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance has partnered with Philadelphia-based Blake Gastroenterology Associates, Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment & Recovery Services and the Penn Medicine population health team to expand access to colorectal cancer screenings for Black Philadelphians.

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance has partnered its 45+ Reasons campaign, which aims to get more than 5,000 Black Philadelphians ages 45 to 75 screened for colorectal cancer, according to a June 24 news release.

The 45+ Reasons campaign was launched in 2022 to address public health issues among the Black population and is supported by Independence Blue Cross.

Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment & Recovery Services has 14 locations in Philadelphia, providing treatment for those dealing with substance abuse.

The partnership will provide colorectal cancer education to patients on a weekly basis at some of Gaudenzia's locations in Philadelphia.

The partnership with Penn Medicine will allow for high-touch navigation to more than 500 patients per quarter. Population Health navigators will continue to provide telephone reminders and navigation to help patients overcome barriers to care, the release said.

Black Americans are 15% more likely to develop colorectal cancer and 35% more likely to die from the disease, according to the release.