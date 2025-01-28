California physician group launches advanced CRC screening platform

Los Angeles-based Unio Specialty Care has partnered with Cambridge, Mass.-based Iterative Health to implement Iterative's Skout AI technology at ASCs across California to enhance colonoscopy and CRC screenings.

According to a Jan. 28 news release, the Skout computer-vision system offers an "unobtrusive" set of eyes to more accurately detect sessile polyps, among the most challenging of abnormalities to detect via colonoscopy.

"Adopting SKOUT marks a key advancement in Unio’s commitment to innovation, quality improvement, and value-based care," said Edward Cohen, MD, president of Unio. "We understand that preparing for and undergoing a colonoscopy is a significant step for patients. Adding Iterative Health’s Skout AI technology to our centers reinforces our dedication to making colorectal cancer screenings as effective as possible for our patients."