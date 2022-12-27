Becker's top 5 gastroenterology stories in 2022

Here are the most well-read gastroenterology stories from Becker's in 2022, starting with the most popular:

Gastroenterologists are the most 'in-demand' specialty, report finds

Gastroenterologists are the most in-demand physician specialty, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

Young gastroenterologists are 'running away' from private practice, physician says

Young gastroenterologists are increasingly choosing to work for hospitals over going into private practice, but according to Adam Levy, MD, they are missing out on autonomy and future financial gain.

Top 50 hospitals for gastroenterology, GI surgery in 2022: US News

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital for gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

Cleveland Clinic gastroenterologist charged with assaulting patients

Dr. Omar Massoud, a gastroenterologist affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic, was charged Dec. 16 with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Gastroenterologist pay by the numbers: 16 stats

Gastroenterology has consistently been among the top 10 highest-earning specialties in the U.S.