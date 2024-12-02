Banner Health launches virtual colonoscopies

Banner Health’s Torrington (Wyo.) Community Hospital has become the first facility in the western Nebraska and southeast Wyoming region to begin offering computed tomography virtual colonoscopies, according to a Dec. 2 report from the Star Herald.

The technology offers patients a minimally invasive, safe and accurate alternative to traditional colonoscopies, according to the report.

Virtual colonoscopy uses CT imaging to create 3D visuals of the colon, which allows physicians to identify cancer and precancerous polyps.

The procedure does not require sedation or anesthesia, making it less invasive than traditional options.

It also minimizes the chance of complications, including colon perforation, which occurs in 1in 1,000 traditional colonoscopies. The procedure can also identify other health issues outside the digestive system, according to the report.