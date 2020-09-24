Ascension Seton, UT Health Austin open GI practice

Austin, Texas-based providers Ascension Seton and UT Health Austin created a clinical partnership to offer gastrointestinal care, UT Health announced Sept. 24.

The program will offer gastroenterology diagnostic and surgery services through a clinic in Austin.

Digestive Health will be led by Medical Director Deepak Agrawal, MD, and Surgical Director F. Paul Buckley, MD.

